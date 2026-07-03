World Cup Live Updates
LIVE: Australia and Egypt Aim for the Round of 16
Round of 32 at the World Cup. Australia faces Egypt—we’re covering the match live. See the live updates below. The score is currently 0–1!
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Australia and Egypt are battling it out at the World Cup in Dallas for a spot in the Round of 16, which will likely set the winner up against superstar Lionel Messi. That’s because the winner of the match between World Champion Argentina and Cape Verde awaits in the Round of 16. The Egyptian team is worried about its star player ahead of its first World Cup knockout match in 92 years. Mohamed Salah is dealing with a thigh injury.
The 34-year-old suffered a strain during the group stage match against Iran (1-1). On Wednesday, Salah resumed participating in parts of team training, fueling optimism in the Egyptian camp. The “Pharaohs” remain undefeated in the tournament, with one win and two draws to their credit. The North Africans enter the match against the “Aussies” as slight favorites.
“Eat or be eaten”
The Australians are looking forward to facing Salah and company. “Mo Salah is a top-class player. He’s been among the elite for a very long time. We definitely have to figure out how to stop him and Egypt,” explained fullback Jordan Bos ahead of the potential showdown with the Liverpool legend. “It’s eat or be eaten. That’s how everyone will approach the game, and that’s how I’ll approach it too,” said the Feyenoord player.
With one win, one draw, and one loss in the group stage, the “Socceroos” have advanced to the knockout stage of a World Cup for the third time. However, they have yet to secure a victory there. Coach Tony Popovic’s team now aims to change that.
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