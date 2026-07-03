LIVE: Australia and Egypt Aim for the Round of 16

“Eat or be eaten”

The Australians are looking forward to facing Salah and company. “Mo Salah is a top-class player. He’s been among the elite for a very long time. We definitely have to figure out how to stop him and Egypt,” explained fullback Jordan Bos ahead of the potential showdown with the Liverpool legend. “It’s eat or be eaten. That’s how everyone will approach the game, and that’s how I’ll approach it too,” said the Feyenoord player.