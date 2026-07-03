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After Nagelsmann's Departure

DFB Goes on the Offensive: Seeking Talks with Klopp!

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03.07.2026 12:28
Jürgen Klopp is expected to become the new DFB national team coach soon.
Jürgen Klopp is expected to become the new DFB national team coach soon.(Bild: AFP/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN)
Porträt von David Hofer
Von David Hofer

Now the DFB wants to move quickly! In the official statement announcing the departure of national team coach Julian Nagelsmann, the association has already publicly named who it wants as his successor: Jürgen Klopp!

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At the end of the official statement announcing the end of the partnership with Nagelsmann and thanking the now-former national team coach for his service, there is an interesting passage.

“With regard to filling the head coaching position, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jürgen Klopp. He has already signaled his willingness, in principle, to take on the role,” the DFB writes there.

Tough negotiations possible
So the Germans are going on the offensive and making no secret of the fact that the former Liverpool and Dortmund coach is their top choice. However, he is currently under contract with Red Bull as “Head of Global Soccer.”

Contrary to previous rumors about an exit clause, “Bild” now reports that Klopp’s contract, which runs through 2029, apparently does not include a written clause to that effect. As a result, the DFB is likely to face difficult negotiations with Red Bull. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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