Spain vs. Austria LIVE today at 9 p.m.

The German coach spoke of the “next final.” Avoiding elimination in the group stage at the last second with a 3-3 draw against Algeria is said to have unleashed new energy. The pressure seems to have lifted for the ÖFB team. “In this game, we really have nothing to lose,” Rangnick said ahead of the match against Spain. Things were different in the opener against Jordan. The hard-fought 3-1 victory over the World Cup debutants was followed by a respectable 0-2 loss to world champions Argentina.