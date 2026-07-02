World Cup Round of 32
Spain vs. Austria LIVE today at 9 p.m.
Austria faces Spain in the Round of 32 at the World Cup. We’ll be reporting live starting at 9 p.m.—see the live ticker below.
Here’s the live ticker:
Austria’s national soccer team has a chance to make history. The Austrians head into the World Cup Round of 32 match against Spain in Los Angeles as clear underdogs. However, the European champions—who started the tournament as favorites—have not been entirely convincing in North America so far either. The ÖFB squad believes it has a chance. “We haven’t reached our peak performance yet,” emphasized head coach Ralf Rangnick.
The German coach spoke of the “next final.” Avoiding elimination in the group stage at the last second with a 3-3 draw against Algeria is said to have unleashed new energy. The pressure seems to have lifted for the ÖFB team. “In this game, we really have nothing to lose,” Rangnick said ahead of the match against Spain. Things were different in the opener against Jordan. The hard-fought 3-1 victory over the World Cup debutants was followed by a respectable 0-2 loss to world champions Argentina.
After three matches, the team has scored six goals but also conceded six—some of them easy—goals. “It’s only logical that we have room for improvement in the defensive play of the entire team,” Rangnick explained. “We know we have to do a few things better if we want to stand a chance. Considering that we’re facing Spain—a team that is probably the best in the world technically when in possession—we definitely need to step it up.”
Possible starting lineup similar totheone against Argentina
But Rangnick believes his team is capable of doing so. The ÖFB coach could revert to a starting lineup similar to the one usedagainst Argentina, when Michael Gregoritsch—who is stronger in defensive situations—started at center forward in place of Marko Arnautovic. In central midfield, the ball-secure Florian Grillitsch appears to be an option. To do so, however, Rangnick would have to bench Xaver Schlager, one of his favorite players.
The left-back position is also up for grabs. There, Bayern Munich’s versatile Konrad Laimer could limit the space available to Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal—and also put physical pressure on him. “He’s one of the rising stars—actually, he’s already one,” Rangnick said of the 18-year-old from FC Barcelona. Just as Argentina isn’t just Lionel Messi, Spain isn’t just Lamine Yamal. However, midfield stars Rodri and Pedri have also faced criticism for their World Cup performances so far on home soil.
Shorter trip for the ÖFB team
ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel assessed the Spanish as “not as strong in one-on-one battles” as Argentina. “They really define themselves through their play with the ball.” In addition, the world’s No. 2-ranked team had to take a four-and-a-half-hour flight from its team camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Los Angeles two days before the Round of 16 match. The Austrians traveled by bus on Wednesday from nearby Santa Barbara.
There, Rangnick has been working on his game plan over the past few days. “We have to make sure we actually deliver a performance that’s at the very highest level to have a chance in this game,” emphasized the 68-year-old. “We’ll look for our chance. Anything is possible in a single game—as we’ve seen recently in this tournament.”
The winner will face the winner of the match between Portugal and Croatia, which will take place immediately afterward (1:00 a.m. CEST on Friday morning) in Toronto. The round of 16 match will be held on Monday (July 6, 9:00 p.m. CEST) in Dallas. For a potential quarterfinal, the winner would return to Los Angeles.
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