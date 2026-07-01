Suffocated! Three Dead During Fan Celebrations in Mexico

Incidents Also Occurred at Other Venues

Even before Mexico’s round of 16 match on Tuesday, hundreds of people had stormed a fan festival in Monterrey, after the entrances to the venue had been closed once the maximum capacity of around 100,000 people was reached, reported the newspaper “El Norte.” This led to fans attempting to break down the gates, climb over the fences, or knock them down. In Mexico City, hundreds of thousands gathered in the Zócalo and along the boulevard Paseo de la Reforma to watch the game. There, too, fans tried to storm the fan festival in the city’s historic center. In Guadalajara, according to the broadcaster “Milenio,” several fans were arrested following riots at the fan festival.