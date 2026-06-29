LIVE: Who will win the penalty shootout?

The “Oranje” were barely a presence in the attacking third. In an intense match, the most dangerous chance for a long time was a long-range shot by defender Van de Ven in the 44th minute. There was little sign of the attacking spirit that had produced ten goals during the group stage. Morocco continued to dominate the action in the second half as well, with Hakimi taking center stage. The PSG star hit the crossbar from a tight angle (52'), was spectacularly stopped by Van de Ven as he headed toward the goal (55'), and caused another moment of panic for the Dutch with a direct shot from the corner flag.