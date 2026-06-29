World Cup Round of 32
LIVE: Who will win the penalty shootout?
Morocco has advanced to the Round of 16 at the World Cup. In the first blockbuster match of the knockout stage, the 2022 World Cup fourth-place finisher defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout early Tuesday morning in Monterrey. The score was 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Cody Gakpo scored in the 72nd minute for the “Oranje,” and Issa Diop, who had moved up the field, equalized in the 91st minute for the North Africans, who had dominated play for much of the match.
In the penalty shootout, three Dutch players—Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Crysencio Summerville—missed their shots, while the Moroccans were able to overcome the misses by Neil El Aynaoui and Achraf Hakimi. In the round of 16, coach Mohamed Ouahbi’s team will now face co-host Canada on Saturday in Houston. The Dutch remained unbeaten in regular time and extra time for their 16th consecutive World Cup match since losing the 2010 final (0–1 in extra time against Spain), but still left the field as losers.
Facing the Moroccans, who were also undefeated in the group stage, Ronald Koeman deviated from his typical 4-3-3 formation. Micky van de Ven replaced Tijjani Reijnders to complete the back five for greater defensive stability. A total of nine players from the English Premier League were in the starting lineup. There were no surprises in the Moroccan lineup. Up front, Ismael Saibari of PSV Eindhoven was once again tasked with leading the attack. Captain Hakimi made his 100th international appearance.
Morocco with a Clear Edge in Chances
Africa’s top team attacked with more pace, while the Dutch focused on a methodical build-up. The Moroccans created the more dangerous chances right from the start. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen just managed to tip a header by El Aynaoui over the bar following a corner kick (20th minute), and less than a minute later, the Brighton keeper saved a shot from Hakimi. As early as the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time, Saibari missed an open goal by mere centimeters on a free kick.
The “Oranje” were barely a presence in the attacking third. In an intense match, the most dangerous chance for a long time was a long-range shot by defender Van de Ven in the 44th minute. There was little sign of the attacking spirit that had produced ten goals during the group stage. Morocco continued to dominate the action in the second half as well, with Hakimi taking center stage. The PSG star hit the crossbar from a tight angle (52'), was spectacularly stopped by Van de Ven as he headed toward the goal (55'), and caused another moment of panic for the Dutch with a direct shot from the corner flag.
Gakpo’s emotional celebration
Koeman responded with substitutions. Wout Weghorst had been on the field for less than a minute when he passed to Summerville, who, while falling, laid the ball across to Gakpo. The Liverpool forward scored and was then overcome with emotion. Over the weekend, his wife had announced that she had lost their second son during pregnancy. Gakpo had said he still wanted to play in the match.
Time seemed to be running out for the Moroccans before Diop, who had pushed forward, powered a header from a cross into the net in stoppage time. For the former French youth international, it was his very first goal for Morocco. In extra time, Verbruggen once again denied Morocco the lead by stopping a shot from substitute Soufiane Rahimi (96th minute). Neither team allowed any more goals. The match had to be decided in a penalty shootout. Rahimi was also lucky there, as Verbruggen saved his attempt but deflected the ball into the net with his heel.
Netherlands – Morocco 1–1 after extra time (1–1, 0–0), 2–3 in a penalty shootout
Monterrey, 51,243 spectators, Referee Sampaio (BRA).
Goals: 1 –0 (72') Gakpo, 1–1 (91') Diop
Penalty shootout: 1–0 – Koopmeiners scores, 1–0 – El Aynaoui misses (crossbar), 1–0 – Kluivert misses (post), 1–1 – Rahimi scores, 2–1 – Weghorst scores, 2–2 – Talbi scores, 2–2 – Timber misses (wide), 2–2 – Hakimi misses (post), 2–2 – Summerville is denied by Bono, 2–3 – Saibari scores
Netherlands: Verbruggen – Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Ake (71. Koopmeiners) – Dumfries, Gravenberch (86. Timber), De Jong (110. De Roon), Van de Ven (86. Hato) – Summerville, Brobbey (71. Weghorst), Gakpo (113. Kluivert)
Morocco: Bono – Hakimi, Diop, Riad (76. Salah Eddine), Mazraoui – Bouaddi (79. El Mourabet), El Aynaoui – Diaz (79. Yassine), Ounahi (87. Rahimi), El Khannouss (87. Talbi) – Saibari
Yellow card: Diop
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