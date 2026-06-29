LIVE: Germany Starts with Undav Up Front

Germany, which suffered embarrassing first-round exits in both 2018 and 2022, advanced as group winner, but a single disastrous afternoon was enough to shift the overall mood once again. After eleven straight wins, the loss to Ecuador raised questions about the true strength of national team coach Julian Nagelsmann’s squad. “We have to address the things we didn’t do well. And then we have to draw our conclusions from that,” said captain Joshua Kimmich.