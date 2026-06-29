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LIVE: Germany Starts with Undav Up Front
Round of 32 at the World Cup: Germany faces a tough challenge against Paraguay. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at—see the live updates below. Current score: 1–0 for Paraguay.
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For the first time in twelve years, Germany is playing a knockout match at a World Cup. The DFB squad is the clear favorite today in Foxborough, near Boston, against Paraguay, but they’ve also been warned. In their final group stage match, they suffered a 1–2 loss to Ecuador—a South American opponent with similar characteristics—which dampened the high spirits in the German camp. France could be waiting in the Round of 16.
Germany, which suffered embarrassing first-round exits in both 2018 and 2022, advanced as group winner, but a single disastrous afternoon was enough to shift the overall mood once again. After eleven straight wins, the loss to Ecuador raised questions about the true strength of national team coach Julian Nagelsmann’s squad. “We have to address the things we didn’t do well. And then we have to draw our conclusions from that,” said captain Joshua Kimmich.
Paraguay Bounced Back from Opening Loss
Paraguay is a team that, much like Ecuador, defines itself through its fighting spirit and a strong defense. The South Americans have recovered well from their 1-4 opening loss to the U.S. and have not conceded another goal against Turkey (1-0) or Australia (0-0).
“It was really hard to come to terms with that tough result, but our team still played really solidly in the two games that followed,” said head coach Gustavo Alfaro, who will have to do without the suspended Diego Gomez. It’s questionable whether center back Omar Alderete, who is out with a knee injury, will be able to play.
The media in Paraguay do not consider “La Albirroja’s” task to be insurmountable. “Although the European giant puts on an impressive performance with its goals, it arrives in Paraguay on the back of a loss to Ecuador, proving that it is not invincible,” wrote the abc website.
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