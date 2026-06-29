LIVE: A Thriller in the 5th Set! Ofner Serves for the Win



The match actually featured a dominant player in each of the five sets. Ofner got off to a slow start; he probably had to adjust to the grass surface in his first match on it this season. When the ÖTV Davis Cup player—and currently the only Austrian ranked anywhere near the top 100 (110th)— fell behind 1-2 in sets after 108 minutes and immediately lost his serve in the opening game of the fourth set, it looked like he was headed for defeat.