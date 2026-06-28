Victory in Spielberg! Russell Back in the World Championship Fight

Three-way battle intensified

Verstappen steadily closed the gap on Russell. Just over halfway through the race, the Dutchman was only about a second behind and took the lead on lap 44 when Russell made a pit stop. Antonelli, however, was now putting increasing pressure on the four-time world champion—a three-way battle for the win was already taking shape. Russell had the best chance, as he was back in the lead after Verstappen and Antonelli’s pit stops. All three were on hard tires and were closing in on each other. However, the order remained unchanged, with Antonelli in third place, less than two seconds behind.