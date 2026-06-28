Verstappen on the podium
Victory in Spielberg! Russell Back in the World Championship Fight
George Russell raced to his second victory of the season in Spielberg. The British Mercedes driver, who started the race from pole position, triumphed at the Red Bull Ring ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and teammate Kimi Antonelli.
Mercedes driver George Russell has triumphed at the Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring for the second time since 2024. The Briton won on Sunday amid extreme heat in Styria after a thrilling finish ahead of Spielberg’s record winner, Max Verstappen, in the Red Bull. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished third in the second Mercedes. In the overall standings, Russell narrowed his gap to the 19-year-old Italian by ten points to 40 points.
The result:
For Russell, it was his second victory this year; the 28-year-old had also won the season opener in Australia. “Yabadabadoo,” he cheered in Fred Flintstone style while still in his car, adding a little later, “Now I’m a little thirsty.” Praise came immediately from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff: “Well done, George.” Russell now has a total of seven Grand Prix victories.
Ferrari’s strategic gamble backfired
After a dramatic qualifying session marred by a Verstappen crash, pole-setter Russell defended his lead against Lewis Hamilton during an accident-free opening phase. Behind them, Verstappen worked his way up two positions to third place. While Russell initially extended his lead in 35-degree Celsius air and 51-degree track temperatures, a close battle developed behind him. On the 11th of 71 laps, Hamilton and Verstappen engaged in a wheel-to-wheel duel that ended in the Briton’s favor.
Shortly thereafter, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were the only drivers to make an early tire change; the rest of the field didn’t respond until much later. Verstappen handled the heat in the Murtal brilliantly, while Antonelli reported brake problems. When Carlos Sainz’s Williams coasted to a stop on the start-finish straight, the Italian at least benefited slightly from the ensuing virtual safety car. Hamilton opted for a second pit stop during this phase, but wasn’t significantly faster on the soft compound and consequently lost valuable time. In addition, Hamilton had to change his tires once more.
Three-way battle intensified
Verstappen steadily closed the gap on Russell. Just over halfway through the race, the Dutchman was only about a second behind and took the lead on lap 44 when Russell made a pit stop. Antonelli, however, was now putting increasing pressure on the four-time world champion—a three-way battle for the win was already taking shape. Russell had the best chance, as he was back in the lead after Verstappen and Antonelli’s pit stops. All three were on hard tires and were closing in on each other. However, the order remained unchanged, with Antonelli in third place, less than two seconds behind.
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