“I Want to Become an Imam!” Will He Retire After the World Cup?

A 1-1 draw against Brazil, a 1-0 win over Scotland, and a 4-2 victory against Haiti—things are going well for Morocco at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. As the second-place team in their group, they’ll now face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. It’s a match that could be particularly special for Noussair Mazraoui. That’s because the right-back was born in the Netherlands. And according to Mazraoui, if Morocco loses, it could even be his very last game.