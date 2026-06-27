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Former Bayern Star

“I Want to Become an Imam!” Will He Retire After the World Cup?

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27.06.2026 15:15
Will Noussair Mazraoui (right) retire after the World Cup?
Will Noussair Mazraoui (right) retire after the World Cup?(Bild: AFP/BUDA MENDES)
Porträt von Daniel Lemberger
Von Daniel Lemberger

He’s currently having a stellar World Cup with Morocco, but Noussair Mazraoui has also made headlines off the field with statements about his professional future! Especially since the Manchester United player could end his career at just 28 due to his faith. 

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A 1-1 draw against Brazil, a 1-0 win over Scotland, and a 4-2 victory against Haiti—things are going well for Morocco at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. As the second-place team in their group, they’ll now face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. It’s a match that could be particularly special for Noussair Mazraoui. That’s because the right-back was born in the Netherlands. And according to Mazraoui, if Morocco loses, it could even be his very last game.

“I Want to Memorize the Quran”
“Maybe after the World Cup, I’ll decide to end my career. Life is short,” the former Bayern star was quoted as saying by several media outlets. He added: “I want to memorize the Quran and one day become an imam at a mosque!” A much-discussed statement, but one that quickly resonated, especially with devout Muslims around the world.

Mazraoui and his teammates drew 1-1 against Brazil.
Mazraoui and his teammates drew 1-1 against Brazil.(Bild: AFP/DARRIAN TRAYNOR)

Excitement at Bayern and ManUtd
However, this isn’t the first time Mazraoui has made headlines for reasons unrelated to sports. Back in 2023, while playing for Bayern, he posted several pro-Palestinian messages on his Instagram account following the barbaric attack by the Islamist group Hamas on Israeli civilians and the Israeli army’s retaliatory strikes. A year later, he reportedly refused to support a Manchester United initiative related to the LGBTQ+ community and to wear a rainbow jacket. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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