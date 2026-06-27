Apartments Turn into Ovens—Tenants Often Powerless

“It’s so hot. I can’t take it anymore,” laments a “Krone” reader from Vienna’s Landstraße district. A whopping 32.5 degrees has already been measured in his apartment! Many report similar experiences: In the evenings, meals are already being moved out onto the balcony because it’s unbearable inside. Those without outdoor space are hit particularly hard. The fact that temperatures in apartments reach over 30 degrees is no longer considered “unusual”—even at night. Conversations among neighbors have long revolved around “who has it hottest.”