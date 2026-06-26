Antonelli Impresses in Second Spielberg Practice Session

At the start of the first practice session for Red Bull’s home race, Verstappen struggled with clutch problems. The Dutch driver stalled his car twice in the pit lane and had to be pushed back by his mechanics. Norris was unable to take to the track until a quarter of an hour before the end of the one-hour session due to a hydraulic leak. In the second session, Sergio Perez had to park his Cadillac due to a mechanical issue, just as he had at noon.