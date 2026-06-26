Formula 1 in Austria
Antonelli Impresses in Second Spielberg Practice Session
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli set the fastest lap in the second practice session at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg and delivered an impressive performance. The young Italian finished ahead of McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Max Verstappen in the Red Bull finished the session in fourth place.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli dominated the Formula 1 practice day ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix with two fastest lap times. The Mercedes rising star set the fastest lap of the day at 1:07.014 in the second session on Friday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg; just like in the first session, he was unbeatable. Behind him were the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri (+0.237) and Lando Norris (+0.325). Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished fourth in both sessions.
George Russell, in the second Mercedes, could not finish higher than sixth amid temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius (air) and 45 degrees Celsius (track) in front of sparsely filled grandstands in Styria. Ferrari, meanwhile, fell short of expectations in free practice. Barcelona winner Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in both sessions, while Charles Leclerc placed eighth in the afternoon session after being replaced by rookie driver Dino Beganovic (Sweden) during the first practice run.
Heat Warning for the Grand Prix
Qualifying takes place on Saturday (4:00 p.m.), and the Grand Prix in the Murtal Valley will be held on Sunday (3:00 p.m./all sessions live on the sportkrone.at live ticker). Due to forecasted temperatures of up to 36 degrees, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) issued a heat warning on Thursday. In the World Championship standings, Italy’s Antonelli leads by 41 points over Hamilton and 50 over Russell heading into the eighth race of the season.
At the start of the first practice session for Red Bull’s home race, Verstappen struggled with clutch problems. The Dutch driver stalled his car twice in the pit lane and had to be pushed back by his mechanics. Norris was unable to take to the track until a quarter of an hour before the end of the one-hour session due to a hydraulic leak. In the second session, Sergio Perez had to park his Cadillac due to a mechanical issue, just as he had at noon.
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