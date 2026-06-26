They also criticized a playing style they deemed too risky. According to reports, the players’ demands also included adopting a significantly more compact and defense-oriented tactic against the Spanish team. Bielsa is said to have reacted very angrily to his players’ initiative and, in turn, delivered a long speech to the entire team. In it, he reportedly accused some of the players of trying to oust him for the second time since he took office in 2023.