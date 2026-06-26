"Toxic atmosphere"?
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Shortly before their decisive group stage match against Spain, it appears that a revolt has broken out among the Uruguay national team against coach Marcelo Bielsa!
According to the Colombian daily “El Espectador” and the U.S. network ESPN, key players such as Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Manuel Ugarte asked the 70-year-old coach for a meeting before the match in Guadalajara (2 a.m.) and complained about overly intense training and exhausted players.
They also criticized a playing style they deemed too risky. According to reports, the players’ demands also included adopting a significantly more compact and defense-oriented tactic against the Spanish team. Bielsa is said to have reacted very angrily to his players’ initiative and, in turn, delivered a long speech to the entire team. In it, he reportedly accused some of the players of trying to oust him for the second time since he took office in 2023.
“Toxic atmosphere”?
First conflict as early as 2024 The first major conflict occurred in 2024 following the team’s elimination in the Copa América semifinals. At that time, star striker Luis Suárez resigned from the national team and accused Bielsa of creating a “toxic atmosphere” within the team and among the coaching staff. Valverde confirmed such allegations, albeit in a more tempered form, even back then.
The Argentine coach has many “admirers” among his peers, including Pep Guardiola. However, the accusation that he exhausts and overworks his teams has also dogged him for a long time. The president of his former club, Olympique Marseille, once called Bielsa’s style of play “collective suicide.”
Uruguay has been one of the biggest disappointments of this World Cup so far. The 1930 and 1950 World Cup champions failed to win against Saudi Arabia (1–1) and Cape Verde (2–2). The South Americans must beat title contender Spain to secure their place in the knockout round.
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