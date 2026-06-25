LIVE: Pepe scores! Dream start for Ivory Coast

Curaçao Can Be Satisfied with Its World Cup Performance

Little changed in the flow of the game after halftime. Captain Franck Kessie came close to making it 2-0 with a deflected shot, while at the other end, a shot by the advancing Sherel Floranus whizzed over the crossbar. Pepe ultimately emerged as the match-winner for the “Elephants.” The 31-year-old slipped past Curaçao’s defense and calmly slotted the ball into the far corner.