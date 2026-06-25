Second Place Secured
LIVE: Pepe scores! Dream start for Ivory Coast
The “Elephants” from Ivory Coast have made soccer history: On their fourth attempt, the Ivorians have advanced past the group stage of a World Cup for the first time! The key to this achievement was a 2-0 victory over Curaçao in their third group stage match. The West Africans finished Group E in second place behind Germany.
Nicolas Pépé scored in Philadelphia as early as the 7th minute and sealed the victory in the second half (64th minute).
Ivory Coast to Face France or Norway
In the Round of 32, the Ivory Coast will face the second-place team from Group I—which will be either France or Norway—next Tuesday in Dallas.
While Dick Advocaat fielded an unchanged lineup for Curaçao, the Ivorians brought in three new defenders as well as Villarreal forward Pepe to the starting lineup. It was a move that quickly paid off in front of 68,324 spectators. Although Tahith Chong had the first shot on goal for Curaçao, it was the favorites who celebrated.
Yan Diomande got tangled up while dribbling but benefited from a failed clearance attempt by the opposition. Pepe deflected the 19-year-old’s cross into the net. Goalkeeper Eloy Room, who had been virtually unbeatable in the 0-0 draw against Ecuador, could only watch the ball go in.
Ivorians controlled the match
The West Africans wanted to follow up quickly, but Curaçao’ held firm. The Caribbean side had their moments on offense, even if they rarely penetrated the penalty area. After a strong opening phase, Ivory Coast focused solely on controlling the game and slowed the pace when in possession.
Curaçao Can Be Satisfied with Its World Cup Performance
Little changed in the flow of the game after halftime. Captain Franck Kessie came close to making it 2-0 with a deflected shot, while at the other end, a shot by the advancing Sherel Floranus whizzed over the crossbar. Pepe ultimately emerged as the match-winner for the “Elephants.” The 31-year-old slipped past Curaçao’s defense and calmly slotted the ball into the far corner.
Coach Emerse Fae then began to rest his attacking players. Curaçao didn’t give up, but their efforts were in vain. The smallest nation ever to participate in the World Cup can nevertheless leave the tournament satisfied after their celebrated draw against Ecuador.
Curaçao – Ivory Coast 0–2 (0–1).
Philadelphia, 68,324 spectators, Referee Nyberg (SWE).
Goals: 0–1 (7') Pepe, 0–2 (64') Pepe
Curaçao: Room – Brenet (90. Sambo), Gaari (77. Kastaneer), Obispo, Fonville (77. Noslin), Floranus – Chong, Comenencia (61. Antonisse), L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna – Locadia (90. Kuwas)
Ivory Coast: Y . Fofana – Doue, Kossounou, O. Diomande, Operi – I. Sangare, Kessie (77. Seri) – Diallo (46' Oulai), Pepe (67' Wahi), Y. Diomande (67' Toure) – Bonny (67' Diakite)
Yellow cards: J. Bacuna, Kastaneer, and Pepe
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