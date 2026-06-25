Former Rapid Captain Returns to the Bundesliga!

“The Right Move at the Right Time”

“Ried really went out of their way to sign me last year. I was determined to spend one more year in Germany. Now I’m very happy that it worked out. I’m really looking forward to the club, the cool stadium with the great fans, and the great atmosphere. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Ried. It makes it all the more special that I can now do so for SV Ried. After six years abroad—five of them in Greece and one in Germany—returning to the Austrian Bundesliga is the right move for me right now.”