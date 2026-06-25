"The Right Move"
Former Rapid Captain Returns to the Bundesliga!
SV Ried has brought Stefan Schwab back to the Bundesliga. The former Rapid captain most recently played for Holstein Kiel in Germany’s second division.
The Innviertel-based club is delighted to have signed the 35-year-old from Salzburg, seeing him as a “source of stability for the squad,” as Managing Director Wolfgang Fiala put it. “His career speaks for itself. He is one of the few Austrian players who have consistently established themselves abroad as a captain and leader. He will play a strategic role in our team’s ball movement and also help us on set pieces. In addition, he will support our young players.”
For Kiel, Schwab played in 28 competitive matches last season, starting six of them.
“Ried plays in the Bundesliga, and I had very good discussions with the sporting director and the coach. That’s why I’ve now decided to join SV Oberbank Ried. I’m 35 years old and want to prove that I’m in good shape and can play a key role at this high level. I want to help the team have a good and successful season,” said Stefan Schwab.
“The Right Move at the Right Time”
“Ried really went out of their way to sign me last year. I was determined to spend one more year in Germany. Now I’m very happy that it worked out. I’m really looking forward to the club, the cool stadium with the great fans, and the great atmosphere. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Ried. It makes it all the more special that I can now do so for SV Ried. After six years abroad—five of them in Greece and one in Germany—returning to the Austrian Bundesliga is the right move for me right now.”
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