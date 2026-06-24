Heat Wave in Vienna
Highest Alert Level Expected This Weekend in the Northeast
Austria is sweltering as the country’s next major heat wave of the year is currently sweeping through the northeast. By the weekend, temperatures in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland will rise to just under 40 degrees.
Due to the heat wave, Geosphere Austria has issued the highest weather warning level for the coming weekend for northeastern Austria, including the Wels/Linz area, as well as Graz, Klagenfurt, and Villach.
“Extreme Heat Stress”
The affected areas were upgraded from orange to red on Wednesday. This means that “extreme heat stress” is expected. According to the forecast, temperatures in all provincial capitals are expected to exceed 35 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, reaching up to 40 degrees in Vienna.
Watch for the body’s warning signs
Both in the red-marked areas—from Wels through Steyr, covering almost all of Lower Austria and Vienna, to Eisenstadt and northern Burgenland—and in the orange-marked rest of Austria, Geosphere warns of potential effects on the human body. Possible symptoms include elevated body temperature and heart rate, weakness and fatigue, headaches, muscle cramps, as well as confusion, dizziness, impaired consciousness, or nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Direct sunlight should be avoided. “Make sure children are protected from the sun,” the recommendations state. Furthermore: “Avoid built-up and paved areas where there is no shade! Do not go outside during the hottest part of the day! Draw the curtains or close the blinds. Open the windows mainly at night or during the cool morning hours! Avoid strenuous activity or postpone outdoor physical activities until the early morning or evening!” You should drink at least two to three liters of water, unsweetened tea, or fruit juice diluted with water per day and avoid alcohol.
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