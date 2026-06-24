Highest Alert Level Expected This Weekend in the Northeast

Direct sunlight should be avoided. “Make sure children are protected from the sun,” the recommendations state. Furthermore: “Avoid built-up and paved areas where there is no shade! Do not go outside during the hottest part of the day! Draw the curtains or close the blinds. Open the windows mainly at night or during the cool morning hours! Avoid strenuous activity or postpone outdoor physical activities until the early morning or evening!” You should drink at least two to three liters of water, unsweetened tea, or fruit juice diluted with water per day and avoid alcohol.