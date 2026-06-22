Match Day Live Updates
Fan March! Dallas Is Firmly in Red-White-Red Hands
The ultimate test! Austria’s second World Cup match today in Dallas against Argentina (7 p.m. CET) also means plenty of action in the city and around the stadium. The red-white-red fans are already revving up before the big game (see video above). Don’t miss a thing with the “Krone” match day live ticker!
The most important updates in a nutshell:
- Thousands of ÖFB fans are already turning Dallas into a sea of red-white-red flags hours before the match against Argentina. One fan in a Mozart costume stands out in particular.
- Red Bull soccer boss Jürgen Klopp raves about the ÖFB team and Ralf Rangnick. The 59-year-old even speaks of a “golden generation.”
- Is Argentina’s superstar Lionel sparking a dispute in the ÖFB locker room? Specifically, it’s about the customary jersey exchange after the match.
- From a sporting perspective, the red-white-red team is the underdog against Argentina. But when it comes to food standards, the winner is already a foregone conclusion for the Farmers’ Union even before kickoff.
Here’s the live ticker for match day:
This game is a major highlight not only for the ÖFB players but also for the fans. Even the day before the game, there was a lot of excitement and celebration in Dallas—as shown by numerous videos from the Texas metropolis.
Even more fan videos from Dallas:
“We’re sticking it out here”
Kickoff is today at 12 p.m. local time (7 p.m. CEST). “Everything’s set—we’ve decided not to go home. We’re sticking it out here,” announced a delegation from FC Deutschkreutz on Sunday evening—a group that also isn’t about to miss Austria’s match against Lionel Messi and company.
Impressive stadium
Dallas Stadium, which seats 70,649 spectators during the World Cup, is located 30 km west in the neighboring city of Arlington.
Numerous red-white-red fans have been making their way to the impressive arena for hours. And even now, it’s safe to say: The atmosphere among the home fans couldn’t be better!
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