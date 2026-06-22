A bombshell in London: Starmer steps down!

A Farewell with Emotional Words

Visibly emotional, Starmer said that after holding the “biggest job in the country,” he would now devote more time to the “most important job”—his family. He said he wanted to be “the best husband possible” to his wife Vic, who had stood by him through both difficult and good times, as well as “the best father possible” to his children, whom he described as his “pride and joy.” He then hugged his wife before returning to Downing Street.