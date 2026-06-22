King Already Informed
A bombshell in London: Starmer steps down!
Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as British Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party. He cites persistently low approval ratings as the reason for this move, thereby drawing the consequences of a political phase marked by immense pressure.
The announcement was made on Monday outside his official residence at 10 Downing Street in London. Starmer explained that the decision was a direct result of persistently low poll numbers. Particularly significant factors were the losses in the local elections in May and the resignations of several senior cabinet members who had publicly criticized his leadership style.
Internal party competition had also recently added to the pressure: On Friday, his rival Andy Burnham won a seat in Parliament, thereby securing the opportunity to officially run for the party leadership.
A Farewell with Emotional Words
Visibly emotional, Starmer said that after holding the “biggest job in the country,” he would now devote more time to the “most important job”—his family. He said he wanted to be “the best husband possible” to his wife Vic, who had stood by him through both difficult and good times, as well as “the best father possible” to his children, whom he described as his “pride and joy.” He then hugged his wife before returning to Downing Street.
Promises an Orderly Transition
Starmer announced that he would do everything in his power to ensure an orderly transfer of power and to give his successor his full support. The future government, he said, would inherit a United Kingdom that—according to Starmer—is stronger and more just than it was two years ago.
He also thanked his political colleagues from the past six years, the staff at Downing Street, and the “exceptional civil service.”
The Race for Succession Begins
Starmer went on to explain that he had already informed the King of his resignation. He also asked the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee to set a timeline for the succession. According to this plan, nominations will be accepted starting July 9, and the process is expected to be completed by the summer recess.
The goal is to have a new party leadership in place before Parliament reconvenes in September. Until then, he will remain in office.
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