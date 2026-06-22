Early kickoff causes headaches for the team

“When I get up in the morning, my wife and kids aren’t allowed to talk to me—that’s an absolute no-no,” says Marko Arnautovic, who counts himself among the most hopeless morning grouches. But today, even Austria’s all-time record holder for appearances will have set his alarm for 6 a.m.: “Then I’ll be fine until noon.” A problem that young fathers like Lienhart, Posch, Friedl, and the rest don’t have—they’re in the U.S., where they’re used to always being the first ones at the flexible-hour breakfast (between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m.).