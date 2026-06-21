Goalless Draw Against Iran: Belgium Still Winless

Iran (“Team Melli”) thus became the first team to go undefeated in its first two World Cup matches. Both teams had previously drawn their opening group matches.

Boos During Iran’s National Anthem and Political Messages

There was already commotion before kickoff: As the Iranian national anthem played, boos rang out from the stands. It could not be determined whether they came from Americans or Iranian exiles in opposition. A political banner was also visible in the stands. Before the tournament began, Iran had reserved the right to abandon its matches if political messages appeared in the stands.