Tragedy at a Vienna Swimming Pool
Heat Wave Chaos: Two Incidents at Gänsehäufel
It was supposed to be a relaxing family day amid the sweltering heat at the Gänsehäufel beach in Vienna—but it ended in tragedy. At 4 p.m., emergency responders were alerted because a 39-year-old father had suddenly disappeared without a trace after going into the water to cool off.
The 39-year-old had gone under right in front of his children. Rescue divers arrived on the scene, and the man was eventually recovered from the water. Emergency responders began CPR, but to no avail. For the father, it was too late.
The heat had already driven thousands of Viennese to the city’s outdoor pools and bodies of water in the early morning hours to cool off. The Gänsehäufel in particular was packed—every spot in the shade and in the water was in high demand.
Missing Person Found Safe and Sound
Around 11:30 a.m., the first major emergency response took place there: A rescue helicopter circled over Sandinsel after a person failed to return to their spot and was therefore reported missing.
In response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” press spokesman Markus Dittrich confirmed the operation. Concerns were initially high, but the all-clear was given shortly afterward: According to the Vienna Emergency Medical Services, the missing person was found safe and sound.
Father Drowned in Front of His Children
The second operation of the day, however—the search for the 39-year-old man—unfortunately ended tragically. It is currently unclear whether it was an accident or a medical emergency.
Staying Safe While Swimming During Heat Waves:
- Cool off before swimming; don’t go into the water when overheated
- Avoid alcohol
- Drink water regularly
- Never leave children or vulnerable people unattended
- If you feel dizzy, get out of the water immediately
- Plan for shade and breaks
One thing is certain, however: The extreme heat likely exacerbated the situation. When temperatures exceed 30 degrees, not only does the physical strain on the body increase significantly, but so does the risk of circulatory problems and emergencies in the water—especially on heavily crowded swimming days like this Sunday.
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