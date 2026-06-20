Hand to Mouth—Red Card! Former Rapid Player Right in the Thick of It

Müldür asks

What had he done? Something that has been frowned upon since this World Cup and is clearly being punished harshly. Almiron had covered his mouth with his hand and whispered something (presumably not very friendly) to an opponent. The recipient: a man well known in Austria, former Rapid player Mert Müldür. He immediately “snitched” that Almiron had committed a foul, rushed over to the ref, and—by mimicking the gesture—repeatedly and emphatically drew the ref’s attention to Almiron’s offense. And just like that, the referee rushed to the sideline for a video review. And afterward, he actually pulled out the red card.