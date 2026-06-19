Cunha Scores Twice
Brazil dances the samba against a helpless Haiti
Brazil secured a must-win victory on Friday at the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
The “Seleção” defeated Haiti 3-0 in Philadelphia and took the lead in Group C ahead of Morocco, which also has four points. Scotland is in third place, one point behind. Haiti, with no points, has been eliminated. In front of 68,324 fans, Matheus Cunha scored a brace (23rd, 36th) and Vinicius Junior (45+3) added another to the scoreline.
The Brazilians quickly gained the upper hand with Cunha and Danilo—who had moved into the starting lineup compared to the 1-1 draw against Morocco—and converted that advantage into goals. After a shot by Vinicius Junior was briefly blocked, Cunha capitalized on a rebound following a play involving Haiti’s Hannes Delcroix to make it 1–0.
Before the 2–0 goal, Vinicius Junior won the ball. The Real Madrid forward played a through ball to Cunha, who finished with his left foot into the near corner from a slightly acute angle. After the Manchester United forward’s second and third international goals, the man who had provided two assists then found the net himself. Following a through ball from Paquetá, Vinicius Junior finished with clinical precision.
Raphinha forced off with an injury
Minutes earlier, FC Barcelona star Raphinha had been forced to leave the field due to injury. After the break, the underdog came out playing with a bit more courage and nearly scored a consolation goal on a header by Ade that was saved by Alisson (63'). However, the five-time world champions coached by Carlo Ancelotti remained the more dangerous side, even without record goal-scorer Neymar, who was still sidelined with a calf injury. For example, Douglas Santos missed the goal (76th minute), as did Ederson Silva (91st minute).
After the final whistle, the team celebrated its fourth victory in four head-to-head matches against Haiti; the 20-1 goal difference speaks volumes about the balance of power. In the final round this coming Thursday, Brazil and Scotland will face off for a guaranteed spot in the next round, while Morocco has the easier task on paper in its parallel match against Haiti.
Brazil – Haiti 3–0 (3–0)
Philadelphia, 68,324 spectators, Referee Hernandez (ESP)
Goals: 1–0 (23') Matheus Cunha, 2–0 (36') Matheus Cunha, 3–0 (45'+3) Vinicius Junior
Brazil: Alisson - Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos – Bruno Guimaraes (81. Ederson Silva), Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá (64' Martinelli) – Raphinha (40' Rayan), Matheus Cunha (64' Endrick), Vinicius Junior (81' Danilo Santos)
Haiti: Placide - Arcus (46' Simon), Duverne, Ade, Delcroix, Experience – Casimir (62' Deedson), Jean Jacques, Bellegarde (81' Etienne), Providence (71' Joseph) – Pierrot (46' Isidor)
Yellow cards: Douglas Santos; Arcus, Pierrot, Jean Jacques
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