Brazil dances the samba against a helpless Haiti

Raphinha forced off with an injury

Minutes earlier, FC Barcelona star Raphinha had been forced to leave the field due to injury. After the break, the underdog came out playing with a bit more courage and nearly scored a consolation goal on a header by Ade that was saved by Alisson (63'). However, the five-time world champions coached by Carlo Ancelotti remained the more dangerous side, even without record goal-scorer Neymar, who was still sidelined with a calf injury. For example, Douglas Santos missed the goal (76th minute), as did Ederson Silva (91st minute).