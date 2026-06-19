Early Goal Gives Morocco Victory Over Scotland

Applause for a Deceased Fan

Right after the restart, a 2-0 lead seemed imminent. First, a shot by Saibari was deflected off the crossbar (50'), then El Khannouss saw his header saved by Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn (52'). Otherwise, the Moroccans were content to protect their lead, which is partly why the Scots were clearly the better team. Ryan Christie missed the goal (64'), and Scott McTominay hit the side netting (85'). Minutes earlier, the fans in the stands had clapped for a minute in memory of longtime Scottish fan Donny Strathie, who had passed away a few days earlier in Boston at the age of 76.