2026 World Cup LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: USA and Australia Face Off for Their Second Win!
Matchday 2 in Group D at the 2026 World Cup: The host team, the U.S., faces off against Australia. We’re covering this match live (see below)! The score is currently 2–0!
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
After their spectacular 4-1 opening-match victory over Paraguay, the U.S. can have only one goal: to win the group. If they secure their second three-point win against Australia, their spot in the Round of 16 would be clinched early. Coach Mauricio Pochettino has no reason to change his successful starting lineup. There’s a question mark over forward Christian Pulisic, who took a blow to the calf.
Will Australia spring another surprise?
Australia is the underdog once again, but already stunned everyone in their opener with a 2-0 upset over Turkey. That means their chances of advancing to the round of 32 look good. The teams are no strangers to each other. They faced off in October, with the U.S. winning the friendly 2-1; internally, the team views that match as the foundation for their strong start to the World Cup.
After a sluggish first half in which Australia won many duels, head coach Mauricio Pochettino gave the U.S. team a stern talking-to at halftime. “Look at the game—you can see they were ready,” recalled midfielder Sebastian Berhalter.
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