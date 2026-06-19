The Next Turn
Iran Closes the Strait of Hormuz Despite U.S. Deal
That didn’t take long! Just a few days after a diplomatic breakthrough, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again. They claim Israel is not abiding by “the deal.”
The vital trade route will remain closed, “since Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, as well as the complete lifting of the naval blockade and the withdrawal of U.S. terrorist troops from the Persian Gulf and the region, are among the main conditions of the agreement between Iran and the United States,” ships were warned by radio by the Revolutionary Guards’ Navy.
Attacks are threatened if ships approach
Freighters were instructed not to approach the waterway “for reasons of their safety and protection.” “Any ship that violates this order will be attacked,” stated the message broadcast on maritime frequencies near the waterway. There has been no official confirmation of this so far.
The radio message is being shared on social media:
The Iranian Strait of Hormuz Authority (PGSA) stated on X that passage would be permitted provided a compliant application is submitted.
Just a few days ago, a framework agreement was negotiated with the mediation of Pakistan and Qatar, with the intention of reaching a final treaty for a comprehensive peace settlement within 60 days. The framework agreement also provided for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which had been blocked for months.
The U.S. military announced on Thursday that this had already been done on the U.S. side. However, U.S. warships would “remain in the wider area.” Subsequently, three Saudi oil tankers and a French ship loaded with liquefied natural gas left the Persian Gulf.
Vance Postponed Trip for Talks at the Last Minute
Talks between the U.S. and Iran were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday—but U.S. Vice President JD Vance canceled his attendance at the last minute. A spokesperson explained that the logistical preparations for the negotiations with Iran had “never been easy or predictable.” The talks were therefore set to begin over the weekend.
On Friday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry also announced that the talks had been postponed. Nevertheless, the government is “continuing preparatory work” so that it can “facilitate” the talks at a later date.
Agreement Highly Controversial
The agreement is controversial in Europe and the U.S. U.S. President Donald Trump, for instance, faces criticism not only from the opposition but also from within his own Republican Party and right-wing media outlets. Many critics of the agreement object to the fact that Iran is set to receive billions in aid for reconstruction and has made no concessions whatsoever regarding its missile program.
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