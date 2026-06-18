After the Heat Wave
First 36 degrees, then hail and storms this weekend
First comes the intense heat, then the threat of severe weather: Austria is heading toward temperatures of up to 36 degrees, but as the air becomes more humid, the risk of severe thunderstorms also increases. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds could bring an unpleasant cooling effect to many areas over the weekend.
The weather will be particularly unstable on Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will collide with the heated air mass, creating the perfect conditions for severe thunderstorms. These storms may form in the west first and then spread across the country.
Hail and Stormy Gusts
In addition to heavy rain, hail and stormy gusts are also expected. Locally, enormous amounts of rain are possible within a short period of time. Conditions could become particularly unpleasant in the east on Sunday.
According to weather experts, even large hailstones and gusts of wind around 90 km/h cannot be ruled out.
Top heat safety tips:
- Drink plenty of water
- Wear loose, airy, and light-colored clothing
- Don’t set the air conditioning too cold
- Keep your home cool
- Use fans properly
Heat wave to continue into next week
However, the heat wave will continue after the weekend. At the start of next week, temperatures above 35 degrees are expected again in many places; locally, temperatures could even be slightly higher.
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