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After the Heat Wave

First 36 degrees, then hail and storms this weekend

Nachrichten
18.06.2026 14:05
As is often the case, the heat will be accompanied by severe thunderstorms and hailstorms.
As is often the case, the heat will be accompanied by severe thunderstorms and hailstorms.(Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Irina Stöckl
Von Irina Stöckl

First comes the intense heat, then the threat of severe weather: Austria is heading toward temperatures of up to 36 degrees, but as the air becomes more humid, the risk of severe thunderstorms also increases. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds could bring an unpleasant cooling effect to many areas over the weekend.

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The weather will be particularly unstable on Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will collide with the heated air mass, creating the perfect conditions for severe thunderstorms. These storms may form in the west first and then spread across the country.

Österreich
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
17° / 29°
15 km/h
05:54 h
55 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
21° / 30°
7 km/h
05:30 h
50 %
Symbol wolkenlos
20° / 35°
8 km/h
14:56 h
25 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 36°
12 km/h
11:47 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
23° / 33°
9 km/h
10:05 h
65 %
Symbol heiter
22° / 34°
12 km/h
12:33 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
22° / 35°
9 km/h
14:04 h
25 %
Symbol wolkig
25° / 38°
13 km/h
10:56 h
25 %
Symbol heiter
24° / 33°
13 km/h
14:02 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
19° / 31°
10 km/h
15:46 h
< 5 %
Wien
Symbol starke Regenschauer
16° / 26°
19 km/h
01:52 h
60 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
19° / 30°
7 km/h
07:23 h
50 %
Symbol wolkenlos
17° / 33°
11 km/h
15:20 h
25 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 34°
8 km/h
11:32 h
55 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
20° / 31°
10 km/h
10:14 h
65 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
19° / 32°
6 km/h
11:33 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 34°
9 km/h
14:09 h
25 %
Symbol heiter
22° / 32°
16 km/h
11:48 h
20 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 33°
10 km/h
14:38 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
20° / 29°
7 km/h
15:40 h
< 5 %
St. Pölten
Symbol stark bewölkt
17° / 28°
13 km/h
02:59 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
20° / 30°
6 km/h
05:27 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 34°
10 km/h
14:41 h
30 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 35°
16 km/h
10:55 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
21° / 33°
12 km/h
09:39 h
60 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 33°
14 km/h
10:38 h
50 %
Symbol wolkenlos
20° / 34°
10 km/h
14:44 h
30 %
Symbol heiter
22° / 35°
11 km/h
13:39 h
20 %
Symbol wolkenlos
22° / 35°
15 km/h
15:00 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
21° / 33°
12 km/h
15:44 h
< 5 %
Eisenstadt
Symbol bedeckt
16° / 28°
16 km/h
02:09 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
19° / 31°
7 km/h
10:06 h
45 %
Symbol wolkenlos
18° / 34°
10 km/h
15:45 h
25 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 34°
7 km/h
11:19 h
50 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
19° / 33°
5 km/h
10:02 h
55 %
Symbol wolkig
19° / 33°
6 km/h
10:01 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 35°
8 km/h
13:19 h
25 %
Symbol heiter
22° / 33°
10 km/h
13:15 h
10 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 34°
12 km/h
14:54 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 32°
6 km/h
13:59 h
< 5 %
Linz
Symbol bedeckt
17° / 30°
7 km/h
01:12 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
19° / 28°
7 km/h
06:44 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
17° / 32°
6 km/h
14:31 h
20 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
18° / 33°
7 km/h
11:21 h
55 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
20° / 31°
9 km/h
09:12 h
65 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
19° / 33°
7 km/h
06:40 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 33°
8 km/h
13:36 h
35 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 33°
8 km/h
13:54 h
10 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 34°
8 km/h
14:34 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
20° / 32°
6 km/h
14:54 h
< 5 %
Graz
Symbol bedeckt
15° / 26°
4 km/h
00:11 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
17° / 29°
5 km/h
06:10 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
17° / 32°
5 km/h
11:26 h
25 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
18° / 34°
5 km/h
11:36 h
55 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
18° / 31°
5 km/h
08:57 h
55 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
18° / 31°
5 km/h
05:54 h
60 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 33°
6 km/h
12:14 h
30 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 35°
6 km/h
13:50 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 35°
6 km/h
14:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 31°
6 km/h
14:41 h
< 5 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol leichter Regen
17° / 26°
4 km/h
00:28 h
60 %
Symbol wolkig
17° / 30°
5 km/h
09:18 h
45 %
Symbol wolkenlos
17° / 33°
7 km/h
15:08 h
35 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 32°
8 km/h
11:29 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 32°
6 km/h
11:53 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 32°
10 km/h
13:19 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 34°
6 km/h
14:12 h
25 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 31°
8 km/h
12:05 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
20° / 33°
7 km/h
15:22 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
20° / 30°
13 km/h
12:55 h
< 5 %
Salzburg
Symbol bedeckt
14° / 28°
7 km/h
01:16 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
14° / 31°
5 km/h
12:36 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
17° / 35°
7 km/h
12:03 h
55 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
18° / 33°
7 km/h
11:48 h
55 %
Symbol einzelne Regenschauer
17° / 33°
6 km/h
10:50 h
65 %
Symbol heiter
17° / 32°
7 km/h
11:14 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
17° / 34°
7 km/h
13:16 h
20 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 32°
6 km/h
11:49 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 34°
8 km/h
14:31 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
19° / 30°
9 km/h
10:47 h
< 5 %
Innsbruck
Symbol bedeckt
19° / 27°
8 km/h
04:44 h
40 %
Symbol wolkenlos
17° / 29°
5 km/h
15:32 h
35 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 31°
4 km/h
12:41 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 31°
7 km/h
14:02 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 31°
6 km/h
11:53 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 31°
7 km/h
13:41 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
18° / 31°
6 km/h
13:23 h
15 %
Symbol heiter
21° / 32°
8 km/h
10:51 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
20° / 31°
6 km/h
15:32 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
19° / 31°
11 km/h
11:19 h
15 %
Bregenz
Wetterdaten:

Hail and Stormy Gusts
In addition to heavy rain, hail and stormy gusts are also expected. Locally, enormous amounts of rain are possible within a short period of time. Conditions could become particularly unpleasant in the east on Sunday.

According to weather experts, even large hailstones and gusts of wind around 90 km/h cannot be ruled out.

Top heat safety tips:

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Wear loose, airy, and light-colored clothing
  • Don’t set the air conditioning too cold
  • Keep your home cool
  • Use fans properly

Heat wave to continue into next week
However, the heat wave will continue after the weekend. At the start of next week, temperatures above 35 degrees are expected again in many places; locally, temperatures could even be slightly higher.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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