LIVE: Messi scores a hat trick! Superstar puts on a show

Algeria didn’t show any offensive action until the final minutes before halftime, but the world champions also demonstrated defensive prowess and didn’t allow a single shot on goal throughout the entire match. And up front, Messi was in top form. After an hour, he tapped in to make it 2–0 after Zidane had failed to stop a long-range shot by Alexis Mac Allister. He missed a chance to score the third goal in the 66th minute, but made no mistake ten minutes later. Messi scored from the penalty area and celebrated his 120th goal in a national team jersey in his 200th international match.