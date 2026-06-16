Hat Trick in the ÖFB Group
LIVE: Messi scores a hat trick! Superstar puts on a show
What a performance by Lionel Messi in the World Cup opener in Kansas City! Argentina’s superstar scored a hat trick to lead the defending champions to a 3-0 victory over Algeria on Tuesday (local time). Messi and his teammates will now face the ÖFB team on Monday.
With 16 World Cup goals, Messi has tied the record set by Germany’s Miroslav Klose.
Messi was given a standing ovation by the nearly 70,000 spectators when he was substituted in the 80th minute, after delivering a stellar performance just one week before his 39th birthday. The eight-time World Player of the Year was the linchpin of the defending champions’ offense and, exactly 20 years to the day after his debut and first goal at a World Cup, proved his exceptional skill and unique finishing ability even at this advanced age in soccer.
Messi Kicks Off the Spectacle
Head coach Lionel Scaloni included eight players in his starting lineup who had featured in the final victory four years ago against France. Among them, of course, was Messi, who, in his sixth World Cup tournament, made his presence felt just five minutes in, though he was narrowly offside on his goal. Algeria suffered a similar fate three minutes later, when a goal by Fares Chaibi was also disallowed for offside .
It was the opening salvo of a match in which Argentina—and Messi in particular—were a joy to watch with their enthusiasm and fluid passing game. And Messi’s second shot counted. The 38-year-old fired from about 20 meters out and buried the ball, though Algeria’s goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, didn’t look good. The eight-time World Player of the Year was also lucky when, after a kick to the calf by Aissa Mandi, he didn’t even receive a yellow card (31st minute).
Algeria didn’t show any offensive action until the final minutes before halftime, but the world champions also demonstrated defensive prowess and didn’t allow a single shot on goal throughout the entire match. And up front, Messi was in top form. After an hour, he tapped in to make it 2–0 after Zidane had failed to stop a long-range shot by Alexis Mac Allister. He missed a chance to score the third goal in the 66th minute, but made no mistake ten minutes later. Messi scored from the penalty area and celebrated his 120th goal in a national team jersey in his 200th international match.
Final score:
Argentina – Algeria 3–0 (1–0)
, Kansas City, 69,045, Referee Marciniak (POL)
Goals: 1–0 (17.) Messi, 2–0 (60.) Messi, 3–0 (76.) Messi
Argentina: E. Martinez – Montiel (46. Molina), Romero (80. Otamendi), Li. Martinez, Medina – De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada (55. Gonzalez) - Messi (80. Paz), La. Martinez (55. Alvarez)
Algeria: Zidane – Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri – Boudaoui (64' Aouar), Maza (82' Zerrouki), Bentaleb (82' Boulbina) – Hadj Moussa (64. Mahrez), Chaibi – Gouiri (64. Amoura)
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