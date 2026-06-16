ORF Scandal: It Won’t Be Forgotten

The simplest plans can be the most ingenious. The – of course unconfirmed – plan by Turquoise/Red to retain control of the public broadcaster following the ouster of ORF Director General Weißmann was also straightforward. The former major parties, which now poll at just over a third of the vote, want to continue dictating who rules at Küniglberg. They had already hammered this out—officially unconfirmed as well—during the coalition negotiations: According to the plan, the ÖVP will nominate the Director General in the ORF election scheduled for August 2026, while the SPÖ will get two directors. The wild turmoil following Weißmann’s ouster and the ensuing discussions—including those about political influence over the ORF—seemed to jeopardize the deal. So they came up with the supposedly brilliant plan to move the general election forward by two months—after which the dust from the maneuvering would quickly settle. But the chancellor, vice-chancellor, and their vassals on the board of trustees will have been mistaken.