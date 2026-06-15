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Lukaku: A Surefire Success

LIVE: Own goal! Belgium ties the score against Egypt

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15.06.2026 05:24
Romelu Lukaku successfully disrupted Egypt’s defense – Mohamed Hany scored an own goal.
Romelu Lukaku successfully disrupted Egypt’s defense – Mohamed Hany scored an own goal.(Bild: AP/Maddy Grassy)
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Von krone Sport

Belgium fought hard to earn a point against Egypt in their World Cup opener. On Monday, in front of 66,775 spectators in Seattle, the “Red Devils” had to settle for a 1-1 (0-1) draw against the courageous “Pharaohs.” 

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Emam Ashour (20th minute) had put the North Africans ahead in the evenly matched clash of favorites in Group G. For the Belgians, Romelu Lukaku forced an own goal by Mohamed Hany (66th minute) exactly 22 seconds after coming on as a substitute.

As a result, the Egyptians are still waiting for their first win after the opening match of their fourth World Cup appearance. The next opportunity for coach Hossam Hassan’s squad comes in a week against underdog New Zealand. Shortly before that, the Belgians are hoping to secure their first three points at the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico against Iran.

(Bild: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Ashour put Egypt ahead
The first scoring chance in a balanced opening phase between two teams that had qualified for the World Cup undefeated went to Kevin De Bruyne. The 34-year-old Napoli playmaker’s shot from the edge of the penalty area narrowly missed (7th minute). At the other end, Ashour did better on Egypt’s first chance: The Al-Ahly pro left veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with no chance with a powerful shot (123 km/h) into the left corner.

(Bild: EPA/STEPHEN BRASHEAR)

Mohamed Salah treated himself to an assist on his 34th birthday. After that, the Belgians had significantly more possession, but coach Rudi Garcia’s squad often looked too harmless in front of goal against a well-organized Egyptian defense. The North Africans occasionally threatened with quick counterattacks; Courtois saved an attempt by Mostafa Ziko (33').

Lukaku as Belgium’s guarantee of success
Little changed after the break: the Belgians controlled the game, the Egyptians countered. De Bruyne was unlucky when his direct free kick hit the post (53'). At the other end, Courtois had to make a save on a Salah header (55'), and Ashour missed the rebound from a promising position. An open exchange of attacks ensued. Man City striker Omar Marmoush (59', 64') failed to convert on both counterattacks, while Egypt goalkeeper Oufa Shobeir was on hand to deny De Bruyne (63').

(Bild: AFP/ALEX GRIMM)

In the 66th minute, Lukaku entered the fray. The Belgian record-holder sprinted onto a cross and ensured the ball deflected off Hany’s foot and into the top corner. With renewed momentum, the Belgians now pressed for the lead. Shobeir saved a header from Brandon Mechele (83'), and Lukaku headed over the bar (87'). But the Egyptians were also still pushing for the opening goal and demanded a penalty call, which was likely correctly not given.

Belgium – Egypt 1–1 (0–1)
Seattle, 66,775 spectators, Referee Abatti (BRA).

Goals: 
0–1 (19') Ashour
1:1 (66.) Hany (own goal)

Belgium: Courtois – Meunier, Mechele, Ngoy, Castagne (56. De Cuyper) – Onana (56. Raskin), Tielemans – Trossard, De Bruyne (86. Vanaken), Doku (86. Fernandez-Pardo) – De Ketelaere (66. Lukaku)

Egypt: Shobeir – Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy (88. Adel), Fatouh (89. Hafez) – Lasheen, Attia – Ziko (76. Zizo), Salah (76. Abdelkarim), Ashour (71. Rabia) – Marmoush

Yellow cards: Castagne , De Cuyper and Attia, Fatouh

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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