New Regulations
20,000 beach chairs are now being removed from the Adriatic coast
Strict new rules are in effect this year at one of Sardinia’s most beautiful beaches: Access is limited and available only by reservation. In addition, beach umbrellas are banned for many beachgoers. New beach regulations are also being considered in Bibione and Jesolo. This is already causing frustration and heated debates among vacationers.
Anyone wishing to set up a beach umbrella on one of Sardinia’s most beautiful beaches this summer must meet specific requirements. This is only permitted if accompanied by a child under the age of ten or a person over 65. For all other beachgoers, the rule is: no beach umbrellas on the beach. Instead, they are exposed to the sun without protection or must seek out naturally shaded areas.
There is great upheaval among vacationers. This is because the controversial rule affects, of all places, one of Sardinia’s most famous beaches: Punta Molentis in the southeast of the Mediterranean island. Despite fierce criticism, the municipality of Villasimius is sticking to the regulation. Beach umbrellas, pavilions, and other shade structures are now only permitted to a limited extent, as reported by the Italian daily newspaper “La Repubblica.”
Authorities cite nature conservation
The background to the controversial measure: Last summer, the area around the idyllic beach was hit by a devastating wildfire. Now the municipality wants to curb the influx of visitors and better protect the sensitive natural environment. Anyone wishing to visit the beach must pay a ten-euro entrance fee and adhere to these strict guidelines.
The ban on beach umbrellas is causing particular controversy. Criticism on social media was quick to follow. “And what about people without kids? Are they supposed to just roast in the sun?” wrote one angry user. Another warned: “That’s a surefire way to get heatstroke.” The rules are in effect from June 6 through October 31.
However, the municipality defends the measures, citing the need to protect the sensitive coastal area. The ban on beach umbrellas is intended to reduce human impact on the already fragile beach. In addition, other strict regulations apply: entering the dunes, damaging the vegetation, and even taking sand home are also prohibited.
Adriatic: 20,000 beach chairs to be removed
However, the controversy over beach umbrellas is not limited to Sardinia. Beach regulations are also being significantly overhauled along the northern Adriatic. In Jesolo, wider spacing between beach umbrellas is intended to provide greater comfort. Beach areas will be expanded from the current three-by-two meters to four-by-four meters. While this means more space for vacationers, it also means the loss of around 20,000 sunbathing spots.
Bibione, on the other hand, is focusing on new offerings. For the first time, dedicated umbrella spots for solo travelers are being created there. The so-called “single plots” are equipped with wider loungers, and some even feature solar-powered cell phone charging stations. Anyone who wants to know where there is still space available can track the occupancy of beach sections in real time via an app.
Beach prices cause a stir
In Italy, in addition to the umbrella rules, beach prices are also taking center stage in the discussion. According to the consumer organization Altroconsumo, the cost of beach access has risen by an average of six percent this year, and by as much as 24 percent over the past five years.
While vacationers in the upscale resort town of Alassio pay an average of 368 euros for a week in the front row with a beach umbrella and two lounge chairs, the coastal town of Chiavari is opting for an affordable model: there, a beach umbrella, lounge chair, and beach chair are available for as little as five euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.