Justice cracks down on far-right Austria fan scene

Banned from their own stadium

Since 2022, the Klagenfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office has been conducting a preliminary investigation against 13 suspects from the hooligan group “Unsterblich Wien”—supporters of the Vienna soccer club FK Austria. And the radicals have caused far too many problems even for their own club; they have long been banned from their home stadium, the Generali Arena, and since 2013, Austria has not even recognized them as a fan club.