Allegations against a doctor
Naked patients secretly filmed and abused
Serious allegations have been made against an internist in Graz: The doctor is accused of sexually abusing female patients—some of whom were even sedated—on a gynecological chair in his private practice and secretly filming them while doing so. A vast number of disturbing photos and videos were seized from his cell phone.
What a nightmare: A doctor who abuses the trust of his female patients, secretly films them naked, and molests the young women—some of whom were under sedation! The allegations that patients are making against an internist from Graz are shocking. Under the pretext of necessary examinations, the man in his 60s is said to have persuaded his mostly young and slender victims to undress.
The examination then did not take place on an examination table, as is customary for an internist, but on a gynecological chair. The appointments were scheduled after official business hours, and the women entered the private practice through a back entrance. Receptionists were never present.
I was intimidated and felt ashamed. But because of the positive reviews about him online, I had to go public to warn others.
Ein mutiges Opfer
Numerous photos and videos—but who are the victims?
The scandalous case was set in motion by a patient who noticed a cell phone whose lens was pointed directly at the examination area. Investigators from the State Criminal Police Office then discovered numerous disturbing videos on the doctor’s storage devices, including videos of naked women; the camera’s zoom was reportedly focused on their genital areas in most cases.
Many of the photos and videos have not yet been identified. The recordings date back to 2012, and many victims remain unknown.
Shocked by secret recordings
The doctor pretended to perform examinations of the genital areas of the eight patients who have been interviewed so far; according to expert reports, these examinations were not at all in accordance with standard medical practice. During the procedures, the man sometimes did not wear gloves. The women were shocked by the secret video recordings.
The suspect (who is no longer permitted to practice his profession and is presumed innocent) stated that his actions were always medically indicated—and that the video recordings were always made with the patients’ (verbal) consent... The investigation is not yet complete.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.