World Cup absence confirmed
US President Trump Will Not Be Present for US Opening Match
U.S. President Donald Trump will not be in attendance in person for the U.S. World Cup opener against Paraguay on Saturday (3 a.m. CEST)!
Andrew Giuliani, head of the World Cup task force, confirmed this to a British radio station on Thursday. “As we’ve already said, his schedule is full,” Giuliani explained on TalkSport. On Sunday, Trump must be in Washington, D.C., for his 80th birthday to host a mixed martial arts event.
That’s when UFC Freedom 250 will take place in front of the White House. “But I know he’ll be fully engaged throughout the World Cup,” emphasized Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. “Expect the unexpected. You can always count on a surprise with him.” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was also not in the stadium for co-host Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa in the opening match on Thursday.
Rubio Instead of Trump
Instead of Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the U.S. delegation at the game in Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department had previously announced this. On the sidelines of the World Cup match, Rubio plans to discuss topics such as “regional security, trade, investment, and new technologies” with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña.
The U.S. will play two of its three group stage matches at the NFL stadium of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, south of the California metropolis. In addition to Paraguay, the U.S. national team will face Australia and Turkey.
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