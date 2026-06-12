US President Trump Will Not Be Present for US Opening Match

That’s when UFC Freedom 250 will take place in front of the White House. “But I know he’ll be fully engaged throughout the World Cup,” emphasized Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. “Expect the unexpected. You can always count on a surprise with him.” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was also not in the stadium for co-host Mexico’s 2-0 win over South Africa in the opening match on Thursday.