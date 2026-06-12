After the World Cup opener
Press takes stock: Chaos, spectacle, and overreach
Co-host Mexico got off to a good start in the World Cup with a 2-0 (1-0) win over South Africa. Pop star Shakira was among those who performed at the opening ceremony before kickoff. Here’s what the international press had to say about the World Cup opener.
Mexico
“El Universal”: “The Mexican national team kicks off the 2026 World Cup with a modest victory over South Africa. (...) The show was stolen by the legendary Shakira, who, with her performance of “Dai Dai,” the official World Cup song, alongside a dance troupe, proved once again that her hips don’t lie.”
South Africa
“Times Live”: “The Bafana Bafana received two red cards and lost to Mexico in a disjointed World Cup opener. The South Africans couldn’t find their rhythm and seemed intimidated by the big stage and the occasion.”
Germany
“Bild”: “Mexico wins after Shakira party: Goals, tears, and a red-card record.”
Spain
“Marca”: “Mexico gets the Azteca Stadium dancing with a strong win to kick off their World Cup.”
United Kingdom
“Guardian”: “Gianni Infantino has decided—the first to do so in modern times—to host this tournament without a local organizing committee. That may not explain the chaotic organization at the Aztec Stadium—the chaotic traffic, the lack of signage, the lack of Wi-Fi, the general disorder—but it makes fixing the problem considerably more difficult.”
“Daily Mail”: “Shakira officially opened the 2026 World Cup, while the soccer spectacle began against a backdrop of chaos that threatens to jeopardize the tournament.”
“BBC”: “The World Cup kicks off in Mexico with Shakira, enthusiastic fans, and protests.”
Italy
“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Mexico, clouds, and more red cards than goals. The World Cup opener was entertaining and spectacular. It may not be the game of the century, ... but what a Mexico!”
“Corriere dello Sport”: “Shakira unleashed, a gigantic World Cup, and music: the spectacle of the World Cup opening ceremony.”
France
“L’Equipe”: “A friendly atmosphere and a victory over South Africa. Despite social tensions in the capital, Mexico got off to a successful start in the World Cup.”
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