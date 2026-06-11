South Korea turns around hard-fought match against the Czech Republic

Double chance for Son

In sweltering Guadalajara at the start of the 2026 World Cup, the South Koreans proved themselves the better side against the Czech Republic this time around. They controlled the first half but struggled to create chances against the deep-lying Europeans. In the 14th minute, Kang-in Lee of Champions League winners Paris tested Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar. It would remain the only shot on goal in the first half. Around the 38th minute, star player Heung-Min Son had two chances in two attacks. First, he sent a long-range shot over the crossbar; in the second attempt, he curled a shot just wide of the left post.