A well-deserved victory
South Korea turns around hard-fought match against the Czech Republic
South Korea won its World Cup opener against the Czech Republic 2-1. For a long time, the team was unable to capitalize on its dominance on the field; it wasn’t until the Czechs took a surprise lead that South Korea was able to break its scoring drought. In the end, goals by In-beom Hwang and Hyen-gyu Oh turned the game around. Another Czech goal was disallowed for offside.
South Korea has started a World Cup with a win for the first time since 2010. Against the Czech Republic, the Asians once again proved to be a second-half team, winning 2-1 thanks to a magnificent solo effort by the strong Hwang In-beom and a beautifully worked goal.
It was at the first World Cup in North America in 1994 that the South Koreans first really came into the spotlight. Though not on the same level as their strong group opponents Spain and Germany in terms of soccer skill, they nearly made up for this shortcoming with their fitness in the sweltering conditions in Dallas.
Against Spain, South Korea trailed 0-2 but managed to tie the game 2-2 in the final five minutes, when the Spanish were already physically exhausted. Against Germany, they nearly came back from a 0-3 deficit but ultimately fell short, losing 2-3.
Double chance for Son
In sweltering Guadalajara at the start of the 2026 World Cup, the South Koreans proved themselves the better side against the Czech Republic this time around. They controlled the first half but struggled to create chances against the deep-lying Europeans. In the 14th minute, Kang-in Lee of Champions League winners Paris tested Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar. It would remain the only shot on goal in the first half. Around the 38th minute, star player Heung-Min Son had two chances in two attacks. First, he sent a long-range shot over the crossbar; in the second attempt, he curled a shot just wide of the left post.
After the break, the Asians increased the pressure even further. In-beom Hwang got a shot off in the penalty area; Kovar parried it, but also saved the follow-up from Lee Jae-sung (49'). Seven minutes later, the Eindhoven goalkeeper distinguished himself again against a shot from Son.
Lead Out of Nowhere
But outof nowhere, the Czech Republic turned the game on its head with a header. On a long throw-in by Vladimir Coufal, Ladislav Krejci burst into the penalty area with speed and perfect timing, used his height to his advantage, and powered a header into the net (59').
The lead didn’t last long. After a series of passes, a well-placed ball found Hwang In-beom in a gap in the Czech defensive line. The 29-year-old elegantly beat the onrushing Hranac and goalkeeper Kovar with a backheel and guided the ball into the net with a deft chip. It was a beautiful and well-deserved equalizer (67'). With this, South Korea once again demonstrated its strength in the latter stages of a match. It was the 13th of South Korea’s last 14 World Cup goals to be scored in the second half.
A magnificent attack sealed the victory
The Czech Republic remained dangerous only on set pieces. Following a free kick by Sadilek, Soucek also headed the ball on goal, but South Korea was lucky that the West Ham player was offside at the time (77'). Just three minutes later, at the other end, Paik played a magnificent deep ball; Hwang In-beom crossed from the right into the middle, and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu finished off the beautiful attack to make it 2-1 (80').
Now the Czech Republic had to step up the pressure and finally created a chance on the ground. South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu was extremely alert and quick to get down, saving a deflected shot by Adam Hlozek from close range (82').
It would remain their only real chance to equalize. For the first time since 2010, South Korea won its opening match at a World Cup—and deservedly so.
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