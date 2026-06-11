LIVE NOW: The World Cup opener: Mexico vs. South Africa!

Mexico does not want to be caught off guard. Expectations in the country are as high as the anticipation. In the capital, classes will be canceled at all schools and universities on Thursday. Additionally, federal employees are to work from home whenever possible, according to a decree signed by Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. The government also urged private companies to allow their employees to work from home. This is intended to reduce traffic on the day of the World Cup opening to avoid traffic jams and overcrowding on public transportation. There are also concerns about potential strikes and demonstrations, as well as the weather forecast, which calls for possible heavy rain and thunderstorms.