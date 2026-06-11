Follow the live updates here!
LIVE NOW: The World Cup opener: Mexico vs. South Africa!
It’s finally here! Mexico faces South Africa in the World Cup opener; we’re covering it live—see the live ticker below.
Here’s the live ticker:
With a win in the opening match, co-host Mexico aims to ignite the party atmosphere across the country. “El Tri” enters the first of 104 World Cup matches in North America as the favorite against South Africa. In front of over 80,000 fans at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, anything less than three points would be a disappointment.
Exactly 16 years ago to the day, the opening match was also Mexico vs. South Africa. Mexico drew 1-1 against South Africa, the World Cup host at the time—a result they won’t settle for this time around. The omens are good. The Mexicans are undefeated in their last eight matches and have also drawn against top European teams Portugal and Belgium. With a mix of veterans and players from a new generation, head coach Javier Aguirre wants his team to lay the groundwork right from the start to advance from the group stage in their third home World Cup—following those in 1970 and 1986, when they reached the quarterfinals in both instances.
South Africa yet to taste success this year
Although opponent South Africa finished ahead of Nigeria in qualifying, it has yet to secure a win this year—against opponents such as Jamaica, Cameroon, Nicaragua, and Panama. Hopes for a sporting resurgence following the 2010 tournament on home soil have not materialized; the team failed to qualify for the subsequent three World Cup finals. With a squad largely composed of players from domestic clubs Mamelodi Sundowns, winners of the African Champions League, and Orlando Pirates, South Africa, under Belgian head coach Hug Broos, aims to advance past the group stage for the first time in its fourth attempt. “If we play at our highest level, we can pull off some surprises,” Broos explained.
Mexico does not want to be caught off guard. Expectations in the country are as high as the anticipation. In the capital, classes will be canceled at all schools and universities on Thursday. Additionally, federal employees are to work from home whenever possible, according to a decree signed by Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. The government also urged private companies to allow their employees to work from home. This is intended to reduce traffic on the day of the World Cup opening to avoid traffic jams and overcrowding on public transportation. There are also concerns about potential strikes and demonstrations, as well as the weather forecast, which calls for possible heavy rain and thunderstorms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.