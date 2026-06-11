Putin is fleecing everyone! The outlook grows ever bleaker

After years, the facade is crumbling

A good four years after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy is showing clear signs of structural exhaustion. The liquid assets of the Russian sovereign wealth fund have fallen from 6.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the start of the war to 1.8 percent currently, according to a study published Thursday by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) and the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics. If this buffer continues to be depleted, payment shortages could loom in the medium term.