Messi’s spectacular comeback! A record and a stroke of genius

In Argentina’s 3-0 win over Iceland—a group-stage opponent of Austria’s—on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama, the 38-year-old Messi came on as a substitute in the 70th minute. With a stroke of genius, he set up Lautaro Martínez after just 45 seconds, who was fouled by the Icelandic goalkeeper in the penalty area. Messi confidently converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-0. The other goals were scored by Valentin Barco (8th minute) and Thiago Almada (86th minute).