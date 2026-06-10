Contract through 2028! Milan gets serious about Glasner

Milan Owner Wants Rangnick

It may still take some time before Glasner signs: Milan owner Gerry Cardinale’s plan calls for him to first reach an agreement with the new technical director—a position yet to be filled—the man who will set the direction for Milan in the future. Here, the preferred candidate remains Ralf Rangnick, who, as is well known, is currently in the midst of final preparations with Austria for the World Cup opener on June 17 against Jordan. This is likely why talks have stalled somewhat recently. Meanwhile, ÖFB boss Josef Pröll continues to fight to keep the team manager. Milan’s advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic will also be in the U.S. in the coming weeks, serving as a World Cup analyst for the U.S. network “Fox Sports.” Regardless, Cardinale now wants to step up the pace with his plans.