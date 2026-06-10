Announcement is getting closer
Contract through 2028! Milan gets serious about Glasner
The announcement of Oliver Glasner as the new head coach of Italian powerhouse AC Milan is drawing closer. The “Rossoneri” have already drawn up a two-year contract for the Austrian running through the summer of 2028, with an option for a third season. Before that, however, club owner Gerry Cardinale wants to finalize everything with the new technical director.
Glasner remains the top candidate for the coaching position at the 19-time Italian champions, having convinced the club’s leadership of his vision and plans during discussions. So convinced, in fact, that according to Italian media reports, the Milanese have already prepared a contract for the 51-year-old.
According to these reports, the Upper Austrian will receive a two-year contract running through the end of the 2028 season—which can be extended for another year if the team is successful. The curious thing about this: The current former coach, Massimiliano Allegri, had signed the same contract a year ago; after missing out on the Champions League, he was fired at the end of May, but now has a new challenge in sight with Napoli. The only catch: the contract with Milan must first be terminated.
Financially, too, Milan has apparently set limits for Glasner: According to “Gazzetta dello Sport,” his annual salary is expected to range between three and four million euros, which is less than Allegri’s, who was raking in five million euros.
Milan Owner Wants Rangnick
It may still take some time before Glasner signs: Milan owner Gerry Cardinale’s plan calls for him to first reach an agreement with the new technical director—a position yet to be filled—the man who will set the direction for Milan in the future. Here, the preferred candidate remains Ralf Rangnick, who, as is well known, is currently in the midst of final preparations with Austria for the World Cup opener on June 17 against Jordan. This is likely why talks have stalled somewhat recently. Meanwhile, ÖFB boss Josef Pröll continues to fight to keep the team manager. Milan’s advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic will also be in the U.S. in the coming weeks, serving as a World Cup analyst for the U.S. network “Fox Sports.” Regardless, Cardinale now wants to step up the pace with his plans.
Milan has already roughly finalized its summer schedule: Training is scheduled to begin in mid-July, with the highlight of the preseason being a summer tour that takes the team to Australia and Indonesia—where matches against city rivals Inter Milan (August 5) and Juventus Turin (August 8) are on the schedule. Before departure, there will be a friendly match against Celtic in Glasgow on July 25. Following the tour, a match against Manchester United in Wroclaw, Poland, has already been arranged. The 2026/27 Serie A season schedule has also been drawn: The “Rossoneri” kick off on August 22/23 at FC Turin. Glasner’s potential home debut would take place a week later at San Siro Stadium against newly promoted Venezia.
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