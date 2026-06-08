Baumgartner: It’s even worse than expected!

Officially, the injury was described merely as a thigh muscle strain. However, as the “Kurier” now reports, the 26-year-old’s injury is said to be significantly more serious than initially thought. According to the report, the attacking player has torn the rectus femoris tendon on the front of his thigh near the hip joint. This is an injury that occurs very rarely in soccer players. This would also explain why Baumgartner underwent surgery performed by the renowned specialist Dr. Lasse Lempainen in Turku, Finland. Dr. Lempainen has previously worked with top clubs such as FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, AC Milan, and Juventus Turin.