How Florian (15) narrowly avoided ending up in a wheelchair

“Just barely missed ending up in a wheelchair”

No time was wasted; everything went smoothly. In Linz, too, the care was perfect and swift. “According to the surgeon, Florian only just narrowly avoided ending up in a wheelchair—every minute really did count. And that’s why we’re just so grateful for how quickly the doctors and nursing staff worked. That just needs to be said,” say the parents. Today, Florian wears a metal support brace. Despite everything, he’s already looking forward to being able to play sports again. The summer will now show how well everything heals.