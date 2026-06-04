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“Birthday in Heaven”

Manninger’s widow touches hearts with birthday letter to Alex

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04.06.2026 22:55
Alexander Manninger
Alexander Manninger(Bild: AP/Matthias Schrader)
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“Normally, you would have received a gift today, as well as a card from me and the boys. Normally, we would have gone to Italy for your birthday, because you loved to travel so much”—but today nothing was normal; today, Emily Manninger was unable to celebrate her Alexander’s birthday with him!

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Just under a month and a half after his tragic death in an accident, the widow of former ÖFB goalkeeper Alexander Manninger moves people to tears with a birthday letter on social media...

“I feel guilty that I didn’t buy you a present!”
“Today I wake up next to our sons and I am infinitely sad. I feel guilty that I didn’t buy you a present, but I wrote you a card—just like the boys did,” writes Emily Manninger. And she adds: “Alex, I can’t even describe how much we miss you!”

All of this because of that terrible accident on April 16, when Manninger was struck by a Salzburg Local Railway train while driving his VW minivan across a railroad crossing in Nußdorf am Haunsberg. And he didn’t survive the crash…

“Wishing you a wonderful birthday in heaven!”
“It’s only now really hitting me. You were always there for the boys, feeding them, bathing them, helping me put them to bed, and above all, you played with them!” writes Emily Manninger in her tear-jerking letter. “We all wish you a wonderful birthday in heaven. I know you’re playing golf there and then going fishing...”

“It feels strange to write this here on social media—it was never really your thing or ours—but I just have to get it off my chest. You are missed infinitely every second of the day. Have a wonderful day in heaven, my best friend and the best dad in the world. Until we meet again, I’ll be the best mom for our boys.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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