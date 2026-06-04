Just before the World Cup kicks off
Brazilian icon and former World Cup player has died!
Just before the start of the World Cup, Brazil is mourning the loss of a member of the 1974 World Cup team: Leivinha, born João Leiva Campos Filho, has died! The forward, who played a total of 21 times for the Seleção between June 1972 and June 1974, scoring 7 goals in the process, was 76 years old …
No information has been released regarding the cause of Leivinha’s (“little Leiva”) death, though it is known that the former striker had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for some time.
As for his international career, it is worth noting that he scored his goals for Brazil in matches against Yugoslavia (a brace in a 3-0 win), Bolivia (a brace in a 5-0 win), as well as Tunisia, Romania, and Ireland (one goal each).
Leivinha failed to score against Austria
He also played against Austria; however, the Red-White-Red team (featuring Karl Daxbacher, Kurt Jara, and Hans Krankl) held the reigning world champions to a 0-0 draw on May 1, 1974, in São Paulo in front of nearly 130,000 spectators, so Leivinha remained goalless.
At the club level, the late player was active in Brazil and Spain: For Palmeiras in São Paulo, he scored an incredible 108 goals in 267 competitive matches. Wearing the Atletico Madrid jersey, he contributed 43 goals in 93 competitive matches to the team’s 1976–77 Spanish league title and the 1975–76 Copa del Rey victory.
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