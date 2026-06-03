Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Massie lashes out

US Representative Calls Israel “Welfare Recipients”

Nachrichten
03.06.2026 15:12
U.S. Republican Thomas Massie views Israel as nothing more than a welfare recipient at the ...
U.S. Republican Thomas Massie views Israel as nothing more than a welfare recipient at the expense of U.S. taxpayers.(Bild: AFP/JON CHERRY)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

After a phone call between Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump completely spiraled out of control, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has now spoken out and brought out the heavy artillery against Israel. In a social media post, Massie uses language that could not be clearer.

0 Kommentare

Massie, of all people—who had clashed with his party colleague Trump over the vehement demand to release the Epstein files in 2025, as well as several other major disagreements—now appears to be on the same page as the U.S. president.

During the heated phone call, Trump called Netanyahu “crazy” and “ungrateful” for ordering attacks on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, adding that without him, Israel’s prime minister would have been in prison long ago. The whole world would now hate Israel.

Harsh Post on X
Massie also disagrees with Israel’s approach to the Middle East conflict. In a scathing social media post, the Kentucky congressman doesn’t directly attack Netanyahu, but Israel itself. All one has to do is withhold foreign aid for a month, and they would stop “bombing their neighbors.”

Israel “the biggest recipient of welfare from U.S. taxpayers”
Soon after, peace would return, “the Strait of Hormuz could be opened, and the price of gas would drop by two dollars a gallon,” the 55-year-old writes on X. The post ends with the stark words: “Israel was and remains the largest recipient of welfare from American taxpayers.”

Zitat Icon

“Israel was and remains the largest recipient of welfare from American taxpayers.”

Thomas Massie

On Monday, Trump had announced an end to the fighting in Lebanon. Netanyahu, in turn, said that he had informed Trump that Israel would again strike “terrorist targets” in Beirut if Hezbollah did not cease its attacks. At the same time, Israel’s army would continue its operations in southern Lebanon as planned. There was no mention of a ceasefire.

This led to the heated phone call in which Trump lost his temper and insulted Netanyahu. Netanyahu was “crazy” and “ungrateful,” he said in reference to the escalation in Lebanon. According to eyewitnesses, other expletives were also used. This is also confirmed by the news portal “Axios” and the U.S. broadcaster CNN.

Situation in Lebanon remains tense
Meanwhile, the situation in Lebanon remains tense. Political talks between representatives of Israel and Lebanon are set to resume on Wednesday in the U.S. capital, Washington. Lebanon’s government is not itself a party to the conflict. However, the pro-Iranian Hezbollah rejects negotiations with Israel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
03.06.2026 15:12
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf