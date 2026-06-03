A pensioner’s “like” made its way to the Supreme Court

“Like” on a comment under a post

Here is a recent case from Styria: A married couple posts something on Facebook. A user leaves a comment below it that reads something like this: “I would completely ignore these two people, as I have no use for lies and do not support their need to be the center of attention.” Several dozen “likes” were added to this post. A retiree from Styria also clicked the thumbs-up button—a move that is now costing the woman dearly. More dearly than most court-awarded compensation for pain and suffering in cases of physical injury. That simple “Like” under the comment even made it to the Supreme Court!