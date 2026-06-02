His first words
Baumgartner on World Championship exit: “I can’t believe it”
“I can’t believe it! This is definitely the hardest day of my career, and it will certainly take some time for me to get over this defeat”—just like Christoph Baumgartner, the entire Austrian soccer community is likely feeling the same way in light of the offensive all-rounder’s injury-related World Cup exit! After the initial shock, “Baumi” spoke out on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon—and made no attempt to hide his deep disappointment…
“Unfortunately, my big dream of playing in the World Cup was shattered yesterday,” said Baumgartner, who suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh on Monday while warming up for the World Cup dress rehearsal against Tunisia (1-0). By that evening, it was already clear that things didn’t look good—and this morning, the worst fears were confirmed…
“Thank you very much for all the get-well wishes”
“First of all, thank you so much for all the get-well wishes and your messages,” Baumgartner said right at the start of his statement, in which he also promised: “Once the initial disappointment has faded, I’ll do everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible—and stronger than ever before!”
He wished the ÖFB national team, which will now travel to the World Cup without him, all the best from the bottom of his heart. “Enjoy it and show what a special team we are! Even though I can’t be on the field with you, I’ll do everything I can to support you as best as possible, and I’ll be your biggest fan!”
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