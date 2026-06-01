Long-Covid patient sues the pension insurance fund

“I used to be a soccer referee; now I have to sit down after just a few steps. Whether it’s brushing my teeth or going to the bathroom—some days, I can’t do anything at all,” says Styrian Markus Feiertag, explaining that he feels like a lump of lead. The former brewery employee from Gratkorn has been suffering from a severe post-viral syndrome with Long Covid and ME/CFS symptoms since his Covid-19 infection.