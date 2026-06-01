Lineup! Here’s how the ÖFB squad will line up in their final World Cup warm-up match

Tunisia was deliberately chosen as an opponent to prepare for the match against Jordan. “There are similarities in their playing styles. Jordan’s style is also geared toward counterattacks and playing from a deep block,” explained Rangnick. His team’s approach remains unchanged. “We’ll try to execute our game plan as well as possible on the field,” said Rangnick. They won’t be holding back, because “you can’t play a match that way with our style of play. But that doesn’t mean you risk life and limb in tackles—the guys are smart enough not to do that.”