“The Queen Is Back”
Williams’ comeback confirmed: “The Queen is back!”
Serena Williams has announced her comeback to professional tennis roughly four years after her retirement. The 23-time Grand Slam champion from the U.S. will receive a wild card for next week’s WTA tournament at Queen’s Club in London and will compete in doubles, according to the organizers. “The Queen is back,” read a post on social media. The 44-year-old, who hasn’t played since the 2022 US Open, is expected to team up with Canadian Victoria Mboko.
“Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all time, whose legacy extends far beyond the tennis court. Her return is a testament to her passion for competition, and I can’t wait to see her take on a new generation of top players,” said WTA Chair Valerie Camillo.
For Williams herself, Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. “I’ve experienced some of the most significant moments of my career on grass, and I’m looking forward to competing again on one of the sport’s most iconic stages,” Williams explained. She had previously hinted at her return in a video on social media.
“Great for the sport that she’s returning”
According to dpa reports,Williams also plans to compete in Berlin the following week. Both tournaments serve as preparation for the Wimbledon grass-court classic at the end of June. It is likely that the former world No. 1 will also compete at Church Road, where she has triumphed seven times in singles. “Serena has taken the game to a new level, and it’s great for the sport that she continues to push boundaries and is returning,” said Martina Navratilova, previously the oldest former WTA world No. 1 to make a comeback after retiring—at the age of 43 years and 10 months.
For many, Williams is the greatest female tennis player in history, even though Australian Margaret Court has one more major title to her name. Williams had bid farewell to the big tennis stage at the 2022 US Open; just under a year later, she gave birth to her second child. The 44-year-old topped the world rankings for 319 weeks and won a total of 73 titles on the WTA Tour. Her sister Venus is still active on the tour sporadically. At the Australian Open in January, the 45-year-old competed with a wild card, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated in the first round.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.