Williams’ comeback confirmed: “The Queen is back!”

“Great for the sport that she’s returning”

According to dpa reports,Williams also plans to compete in Berlin the following week. Both tournaments serve as preparation for the Wimbledon grass-court classic at the end of June. It is likely that the former world No. 1 will also compete at Church Road, where she has triumphed seven times in singles. “Serena has taken the game to a new level, and it’s great for the sport that she continues to push boundaries and is returning,” said Martina Navratilova, previously the oldest former WTA world No. 1 to make a comeback after retiring—at the age of 43 years and 10 months.