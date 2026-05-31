Unbelievable! Switzerland loses its third straight World Championship final

10,000 fans at the Eistempel in Zurich-Altstetten and many thousands across the country were ready to finally celebrate the first World Championship title in history. Two years ago in Prague, the knockout blow came in the 50th minute; a year ago in Stockholm, in the 63rd; and this time, Helenius of the Buffalo Sabres shattered all their dreams. The Swiss, who had been so dominant in the tournament up to that point, can only blame themselves for failing to score a single goal in the final for the third year in a row