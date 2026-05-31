Finland Wins Gold
Unbelievable! Switzerland loses its third straight World Championship final
Finland takes gold at the 2026 Ice Hockey World Championship – and sends title favorite Switzerland into a deep valley of tears! For the third time in a row, the Swiss had made it to the title match, and for the third time, they left the ice as losers. And to make matters worse, this happened at the World Championship on home ice in their own country...
So the wait for their first World Championship title continues for the Swiss—all because of a goal conceded in the 71st minute, deep into overtime. In a game that was evenly matched for long stretches, Konsta Helenius scored the goal that secured the Finns their fifth gold medal at an Ice Hockey World Championship. Following losses in 2013, 2018, 2024, and 2025, Switzerland lost its fifth final, the third in a row.
10,000 fans at the Eistempel in Zurich-Altstetten and many thousands across the country were ready to finally celebrate the first World Championship title in history. Two years ago in Prague, the knockout blow came in the 50th minute; a year ago in Stockholm, in the 63rd; and this time, Helenius of the Buffalo Sabres shattered all their dreams. The Swiss, who had been so dominant in the tournament up to that point, can only blame themselves for failing to score a single goal in the final for the third year in a row
The Swiss seemed somewhat inhibited, which was particularly evident in the first period. Jan Cadieux’s team was practically nonexistent offensively. In the 14th minute, Finland’s Mikko Lehtonen hit the crossbar with a thunderous shot; shortly afterward, the Scandinavians celebrated prematurely because Anton Lundell’s supposed go-ahead goal was rightly disallowed for a high stick.
Post and crossbar in overtime
Inthesecond period, the hosts failed to create a real scoring chance during nearly two minutes of a two-man advantage. They stepped up their play afterward, but were unable to beat Nashville Predators goaltender Justus Annunen. In overtime, a shot by Finland’s Jesse Puljujärvi initially ricocheted off the inside post, while on the other end, a shot by Damien Riat hit the crossbar.
In the end, the Swiss are left with deep disappointment once again. After losing the finals in 2013 and 2018 (to Sweden), 2024 (to the Czech Republic), and 2025 (to the U.S.), they settle for silver for the fifth time—and almost every time it was a close call.
The result:
Switzerland – Finland 0–1 OT (0–0, 0–0, 0–0, 0–1)
Goal: Helenius (71.)
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